Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,043 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 29th total of 104,846 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Insider Transactions at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In related news, major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent purchased 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $3,391,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 51.2% during the third quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 643,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund NYSE: ARDC is a publicly traded, closed-end investment fund managed by Ares Capital Management, LLC, an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. ARDC invests primarily in corporate credit and other income-producing assets. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, collateralized loan obligations and other structured credit investments, including securities with different levels of risk and payment priority.

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