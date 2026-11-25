ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 630 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the October 29th total of 4,603 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,903,701 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $366,207,000 after buying an additional 511,988 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 752,666 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 882.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,577 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 323,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 177.3% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 156,255 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,593 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. 37,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $83.20.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 20.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end investment company focused on the precious-metals and minerals sector. Rather than operating mines itself, it invests primarily in the securities of companies involved in exploring for, mining, or processing gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals and minerals. The company's investments span businesses with operations in multiple regions, giving shareholders exposure to the global precious-metals industry through a managed portfolio.

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