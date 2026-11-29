BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,242 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the October 29th total of 67,973 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 558,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,311,862 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 434,724 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 806,939 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,471 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 769,384 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 281,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 420,186 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 402,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund managed by BlackRock. Its primary objective is to provide current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of credit-related securities, including corporate debt and other fixed-income investments. Its holdings may include securities issued in the United States and other countries, exposing the portfolio to a range of borrowers and credit markets. BlackRock Advisors, LLC serves as the fund's investment adviser.

Further Reading

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