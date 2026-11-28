BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 209,402 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the October 29th total of 87,465 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 184,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,305. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,729,586 shares of the company's stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,855,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 624,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 124,352 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 600,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company's stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust is a diversified, closed-end investment fund that invests primarily in equity securities of companies in the health sciences and related industries. Its portfolio may include businesses involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and healthcare services. The fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, an affiliate of BlackRock, which oversees the fund's investment strategy and portfolio.

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