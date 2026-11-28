Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,020 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the October 29th total of 37,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get BTT alerts: Sign Up

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 32,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,463. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,188,000 after acquiring an additional 230,472 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,742,227 shares of the company's stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 103,559 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502,116 shares of the company's stock worth $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 166,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust NYSE: BTT is a closed-end investment trust managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests primarily in municipal bonds issued by U.S. state and local governments and related entities. The trust's main objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. It is structured as a target-term fund, with a planned termination around 2030; the timing and amount of any distributions at termination are not guaranteed.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust wasn't on the list.

While Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report