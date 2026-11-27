BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 169,368 shares, a growth of 235.1% from the October 29th total of 50,547 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MUC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 168,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decision Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Decision Investments Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed-end investment fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It seeks to provide high current income that is exempt from regular federal income taxes and California personal income taxes, while also seeking to preserve capital. The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds issued by California state and local governments and public entities. These bonds may finance public services and infrastructure, and their interest payments are generally exempt from the taxes described in the fund's objective, subject to applicable tax rules.

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