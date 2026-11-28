BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 338,834 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the October 29th total of 144,698 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,623 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 78.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,173,240 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 516,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.3%

MYI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 344,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,575. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax, while seeking to preserve capital. It invests primarily in municipal bonds and other municipal obligations. The fund's portfolio may include debt issued by U.S. states, local governments and public authorities to finance public services and infrastructure. Its investments are concentrated in the U.S. municipal securities market, and the fund's income and risks are affected by the credit quality and financial condition of its issuers.

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