Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 3,382 put options.

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Borr Drilling Trading Up 1.1%

BORR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 1,900,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,280. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Borr Drilling will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BORR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Borr Drilling from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Borr Drilling from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $3.55 price target on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Borr Drilling

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Borr Drilling news, COO Harvey Snowling purchased 300,000 shares of Borr Drilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 445,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,585.04. This trade represents a 205.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,060 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 11,940.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company's stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides jack-up rigs and related drilling services to oil and gas companies. Its rigs are designed for shallow-water operations, and the company supplies crews and operational support for offshore drilling projects. Founded in 2016, Borr Drilling built its fleet through acquisitions of jack-up rigs from other drilling companies. It serves customers in offshore markets around the world, including regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, West Africa and the North Sea.

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