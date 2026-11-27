Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,117 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the October 29th total of 40,711 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,193 shares of the company's stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 280,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 277,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 266,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,397 shares of the company's stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 142,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,556. The company has a market capitalization of $649.80 million and a PE ratio of -106.91. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1180 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is presently -1,390.91%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund that invests in securities tied to real assets. Its portfolio may include debt and equity issued by companies and entities in infrastructure, real estate and natural resources. The fund seeks to provide income and total return through a diversified portfolio of real-asset investments. Its holdings may span multiple industries and geographies, giving investors exposure to assets and businesses around the world. Brookfield's investment platform manages the fund's portfolio.

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