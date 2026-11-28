Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,106 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the October 29th total of 2,608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Canterbury Park Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Canterbury Park stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 1,163 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of 155.65 and a beta of -0.40. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Canterbury Park Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Canterbury Park's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canterbury Park stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Canterbury Park at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canterbury Park from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on CPHC

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park, a horse-racing and entertainment venue in Shakopee, Minnesota. Its activities include live thoroughbred and quarter-horse racing, simulcast wagering and a card casino offering poker and other table games. The venue also provides dining, entertainment and event facilities. Canterbury Park has pursued real estate development around its property as part of efforts to expand the site into a broader destination. The racetrack opened as Canterbury Downs in 1985 and later resumed operations as Canterbury Park.

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