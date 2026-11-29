CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,966,009 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the October 29th total of 9,471,841 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,309,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareTrust REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,067,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,292 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,698 shares of the company's stock worth $44,251,000 after buying an additional 130,684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NYSE:CTRE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $43.62.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CareTrust REIT's payout ratio is 98.11%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties. The company acquires, owns and leases properties used for skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, memory care and other senior care services. CareTrust generally works with healthcare operators through long-term lease arrangements and also provides financing for certain healthcare real estate investments. Its portfolio serves care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formed in 2014 through a spin-off from The Ensign Group, a senior care operator.

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