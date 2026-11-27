ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,274 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 29th total of 23,306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,320 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,980 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,204 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 40,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,972. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment fund that provides investors with exposure to energy infrastructure businesses. Its investment objective is to seek high total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. The fund invests primarily in master limited partnerships and other companies involved in the energy midstream sector. These businesses may operate pipelines and provide services such as gathering, processing, storage and transportation of energy commodities.

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