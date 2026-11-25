Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 231,992 shares, an increase of 492.7% from the October 29th total of 39,139 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 28,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,055. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests in securities issued by companies and governments around the world. Its portfolio may include dividend-paying stocks and fixed-income investments, including securities from U.S. and international markets. The fund's investment objective is to pursue a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and gains. Its global approach gives it exposure to a range of industries, issuers and geographies.

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