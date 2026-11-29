Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 134,093 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the October 29th total of 240,770 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,884,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 204.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 867,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 582,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 48.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund listed on NYSE American. Unlike an operating company, it pools investor capital to hold a portfolio of income-producing securities. The fund's primary objective is to provide current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its portfolio focuses on debt securities, including below-investment-grade corporate bonds, and may also include other income-producing investments. The fund is managed as a publicly traded investment company and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities through a single vehicle.

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