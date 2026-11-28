Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,918 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the October 29th total of 6,543 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Donegal Group Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:DGICB traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of -0.10. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.12 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1750 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, Donegal Group has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries, it provides coverage to individuals and businesses, primarily through a network of independent insurance agencies. The company's products include personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial auto, workers' compensation and other business insurance. Its operations serve customers across multiple states, with a regional focus in the eastern United States.

Further Reading

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