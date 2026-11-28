Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,530 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 29th total of 14,562 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,901 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 168,937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $6,719,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 867,309 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,813 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,420 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,360. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0750 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Rather than operating utility or infrastructure assets itself, the fund invests in securities issued by companies in those industries. Its portfolio may include companies involved in electric, gas and water utilities, as well as energy, communications and other infrastructure businesses. The fund invests in equity and debt securities and seeks to provide a total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

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