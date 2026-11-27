Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,438 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the October 29th total of 40,525 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Flax Pond Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC now owns 711,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,465 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 137.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,535 shares of the company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Solutions Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $1,048,000.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 44,885 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,607. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.76 million.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company is a closed-end investment company focused on the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. It invests primarily in CLO debt and equity securities, including junior and subordinated tranches. CLOs hold portfolios of corporate loans, and their securities offer investors exposure to different levels of risk and income from those portfolios. Eagle Point Income's investment objective is to pursue total return, with an emphasis on generating current income. The company is externally managed by Eagle Point Income Management LLC, an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management, an investment manager specializing in credit markets and CLOs.

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