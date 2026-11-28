Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,819 shares, a growth of 158.4% from the October 29th total of 39,793 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $9.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon sold 87,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $798,611.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $9.12. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 23,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax, consistent with its investment objectives. It invests primarily in municipal bonds issued by U.S. state and local governments and related public entities. The fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal debt, which may finance public services and infrastructure. Its portfolio is managed by Eaton Vance Management, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Further Reading

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