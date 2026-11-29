Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,832 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the October 29th total of 12,330 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $8.99.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,912,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a publicly traded closed-end investment fund managed by Eaton Vance Management, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. It seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and uses an options strategy intended to generate income and help manage downside risk. Its strategy may include writing call options and purchasing put options on broad-based equity indexes.

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