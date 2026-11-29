Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,585 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the October 29th total of 8,933 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:ETV opened at $13.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1129 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.0993. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 979,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,814 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 623,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,225 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund NYSE: ETV is a closed-end investment fund managed by Eaton Vance Management, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The fund seeks to provide current income and gains, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. ETV invests primarily in common stocks and uses a buy-write strategy: it holds securities while selling call options on them or on market indexes. The options strategy is designed to generate premiums and may limit the fund's participation in gains when the underlying securities rise.

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