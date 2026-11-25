ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,709 shares, an increase of 713.4% from the October 29th total of 456 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Claris Financial LLC owned about 0.81% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company's stock.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.47 and a beta of 0.15. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $116.10 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.6477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN's previous monthly dividend of $1.9854. This represents a $31.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.7%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN's payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand's success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. they also have concessions in john lewis stores nationwide and in david jones, australia. in 2011 hotel chocolat opened a boutique hotel in the grounds of rabot estate on saint lucia, which is also home to boucan restaurant and its pioneering menu of ‘cacao cuisine'. in 2013 hotel chocolat opened two cocoa cuisine restaurants inspired by boucan - rabot 1745 in london's borough market and roast+conch in leeds. both restaurants reconnect the world of cocoa growing with the luxury of eating it. rec

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