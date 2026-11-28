First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,430 shares, a growth of 166.6% from the October 29th total of 6,912 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get FPA alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FPA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1513.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Compass Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 958.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 63,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 74.6% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company's stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report