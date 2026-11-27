First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,209 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the October 29th total of 11,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,828,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,072 shares of the company's stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,040,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,395 shares of the company's stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,982. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4250 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3875. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It offers investors exposure to equity securities through a professionally managed portfolio. The fund combines stock investing with an options strategy, generally writing call options on portfolio securities or equity indexes to generate income. Its holdings may include companies across a range of industries and geographies.

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