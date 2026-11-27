First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 170,826 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 29th total of 406,548 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,853 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTGC stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a negative change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1691. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,215,334 shares of the company's stock worth $343,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,478,012 shares of the company's stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,567,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,003,000 after buying an additional 148,098 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,161,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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