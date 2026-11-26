First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,914 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the October 29th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA remained flat at $103.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 96,325 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,130. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5259 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3389. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,661 shares of the company's stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,930 shares of the company's stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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