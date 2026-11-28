First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,235 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the October 29th total of 14,972 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $70.66.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3585 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3497. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

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