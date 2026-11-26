Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 148,604 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the October 29th total of 36,149 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 195,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,780. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 1,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 326,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. Rather than operating a traditional business, the fund invests in a portfolio of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on preferred securities and related hybrid instruments. The fund's primary objective is to provide investors with high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its portfolio includes securities issued by financial institutions and other companies, principally in the United States, and may also include investments in issuers outside the country.

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