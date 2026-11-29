GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,538 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the October 29th total of 104,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,402,197 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,292,854 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,539 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 478,476 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN opened at $4.79 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0350 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. Its investment focus is on companies involved in the gold and broader natural resources industries, including businesses operating in markets around the world. The Trust seeks to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. It invests in securities of companies in its target industries and uses an options strategy, including writing call options, as part of its approach to generating income.

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