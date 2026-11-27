Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,972 shares, a growth of 259.0% from the October 29th total of 28,401 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get GBAB alerts: Sign Up

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. This is a drop from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.1257. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,582,230 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests primarily in taxable municipal bonds and investment-grade debt securities. The trust's portfolio may include Build America Bonds, other taxable municipal securities, and corporate debt. Its investments are focused on the U.S. market, and the trust is managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust wasn't on the list.

While Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report