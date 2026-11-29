Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,474 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the October 29th total of 2,914 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors

In other news, VP Daniel Steadman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 37,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,499.68. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,171 shares of company stock worth $83,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,611 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,088 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HNNA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.48. Hennessy Advisors has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Hennessy Advisors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on HNNA

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an independent investment management firm that manages and markets a family of mutual funds. Its offerings span multiple investment strategies and are available to U.S. investors through financial professionals and other distribution channels. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in Novato, California. It is led by Neil J. Hennessy, its president and chief executive officer.

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