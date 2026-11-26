Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,927 shares, an increase of 282.7% from the October 29th total of 11,216 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock remained flat at $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 134,791 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,861. Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,546.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,232,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,225,040.43. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 528,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,944.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,154 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 166,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. now owns 69,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a publicly traded, closed-end investment fund. Rather than operating a traditional business, it seeks to provide investors with professionally managed exposure to income-producing investments, with a focus on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund invests across a range of asset types, including floating-rate loans and other debt securities, and may also hold equity and alternative investments. Its portfolio can include investments in U.S. and international markets.

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