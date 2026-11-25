INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,906 shares, a growth of 480.6% from the October 29th total of 845 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Performance

NYSE VLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 5,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,934. INV VK HI INC2 has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

INV VK HI INC2 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. This is a decrease from INV VK HI INC2's previous monthly dividend of $0.0895.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II NYSE: VLT is a closed-end investment fund, rather than an operating company. It seeks to provide investors with high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in high-yield corporate debt, including securities rated below investment grade. Its portfolio is managed by Invesco Advisers, an investment management firm within Invesco. Originally established under the Van Kampen name, the fund became part of Invesco's investment lineup as the firm's businesses and branding evolved.

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