Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 8,050 call options.

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Expand Energy Trading Up 2.9%

EXE traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 485,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.40. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.5750 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on developing U.S. shale resources. Its activities include acquiring, exploring and operating oil and natural gas properties, with natural gas as its primary product. The company's operations are concentrated in the Haynesville region of Louisiana and the Appalachia region, which includes the Marcellus and Utica formations. Its production supports the domestic natural gas market and related energy infrastructure.

Further Reading

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