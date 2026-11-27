Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 894% compared to the average volume of 755 call options.

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Kyivstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYIV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 115,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03. Kyivstar Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Kyivstar Group had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyivstar Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYIV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyivstar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kyivstar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kyivstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kyivstar Group by 458.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the company's stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,299,000.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group is a Ukrainian telecommunications and digital services company centered on Kyivstar, one of the country's major communications providers. Its services include mobile voice and data, fixed-line internet, and digital television for consumers, as well as connectivity and technology solutions for businesses. Kyivstar also offers digital services in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Its portfolio includes Kyivstar TV and Helsi, a digital health platform used to access healthcare services in Ukraine.

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