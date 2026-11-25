Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,006 put options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,721 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair set a $48.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,947,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 3,062,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,782. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.23 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc. is a specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies materials used in electronics manufacturing and a range of industrial processes. Its products support the production of printed circuit boards, semiconductors and electronic assemblies, as well as metal plating, surface finishing and other applications. The company's products help customers treat, protect and enhance surfaces and materials during manufacturing. Its portfolio includes process chemicals, coatings and related technologies sold under established brands, including MacDermid, Alpha and Enthone.

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