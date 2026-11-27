Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,560 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 29th total of 371,245 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

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Jiayin Group Stock Up 1.2%

Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,577. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, Jiayin Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates a digital financial services platform focused on consumer lending in China. The platform connects individual borrowers seeking personal loans with banks and other financial institutions that provide funding. Jiayin provides services that support the lending process, including borrower acquisition, credit assessment and risk management, loan facilitation, and post-loan services. It uses data and technology to help evaluate applications and match borrowers with financing options.

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