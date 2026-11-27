John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,302 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 29th total of 20,426 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,521 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,371 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,631 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,877 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HEQ opened at $11.09 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a portfolio focused primarily on equity investments. The fund uses an options strategy, including writing call options, to generate income and help hedge some of the risks associated with its stock holdings. Its portfolio may also include income-producing securities. The fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management.

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