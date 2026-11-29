Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 432,274 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 29th total of 792,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Robo acquired 340,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,216,000. This represents a 566.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 766,716 shares of company stock worth $10,002,000 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,565,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 654,206 shares of the company's stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised Kayne Anderson BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

NYSE KBDC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 189,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,689. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. Its investment strategy focuses on privately held companies and aims to generate income and long-term capital appreciation through private credit investments. The company primarily makes senior secured loans, including first-lien and unitranche loans, and may also invest in other forms of debt and equity. Its investment adviser is KA Credit Advisors, an affiliate of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, which manages the company's investment activities.

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