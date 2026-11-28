KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,193 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the October 29th total of 69,354 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get KIO alerts: Sign Up

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KIO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 307,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,553. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, CFO Justin Takao purchased 2,914 shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $28,353.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,793.54. The trade was a 56.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,047 shares of company stock worth $119,290 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,312 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,087,101 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a publicly traded, closed-end investment fund managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US), LLC, an affiliate of KKR. Rather than operating a business or selling products, the fund invests in income-generating credit assets. The fund's portfolio may include senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt and structured credit investments, including collateralized loan obligations. It focuses primarily on below-investment-grade and other credit investments, which can carry greater risk than higher-rated securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR Income Opportunities Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR Income Opportunities Fund wasn't on the list.

While KKR Income Opportunities Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report