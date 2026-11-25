Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 97,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average daily volume of 35,423 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,877 shares of the company's stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 994,375 shares of the company's stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 410,029 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757,479. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -54.79%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NYSE: KHC manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers, retailers and food-service businesses. Its portfolio includes condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, packaged meals, meats, snacks and beverages, sold under brands such as Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia. The company was formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. It serves customers in the United States and other markets around the world, with its business spanning North America and international regions.

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