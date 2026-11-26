Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,889 shares, a growth of 367.3% from the October 29th total of 2,330 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get MCN alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 546,122 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 84.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,372 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 798.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MCN opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment fund managed by Madison Investments. It seeks to generate current income and gains, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests in a portfolio of publicly traded equities and uses a covered-call strategy, selling call options on stocks it holds. The option premiums can provide income, while the underlying stock holdings offer potential for investment gains and losses. Its investment approach combines equity selection with options strategies and is primarily focused on U.S. companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund wasn't on the list.

While Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report