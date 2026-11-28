McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,173,242 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the October 29th total of 454,736 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

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McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.25 million. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4950 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp's payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Joseph Hanna sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,571,396.96. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,840,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,146.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 491,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 330,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,716,921. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Weiss Ratings raised McGrath RentCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business rental company that provides modular buildings, portable storage containers and electronic test and measurement equipment. Its modular buildings serve uses such as classrooms, offices and other commercial or industrial spaces, while its storage units support customers needing temporary or supplemental on-site storage. Through its TRS-RenTelco business, the company rents electronic test equipment used in areas including communications and general-purpose testing.

Further Reading

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