Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,677 shares, an increase of 281.5% from the October 29th total of 2,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Mfs Govt Mkts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is a negative change from Mfs Govt Mkts's previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 56,169 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,392,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mfs Govt Mkts by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company's stock.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

MFS Government Markets Income Trust NYSE: MGF is a closed-end investment fund, rather than an operating company. Its objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve capital. The fund invests primarily in U.S. government securities, including obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies. Its portfolio may include government-related mortgage-backed securities. MFS Investment Management serves as the fund's investment adviser. The fund's investment focus is on U.S. government and agency markets.

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