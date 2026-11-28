Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,699 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the October 29th total of 554,953 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,000 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1,351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,815 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,357 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $192,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 205,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,311. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a drop from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.0%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund is a closed-end investment fund focused on debt securities issued in emerging markets. Its investment objective is to provide high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in debt denominated in the local currencies of emerging-market countries. Its holdings may include sovereign and government-related obligations as well as corporate debt, giving investors exposure to a range of emerging-market domestic bond markets.

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