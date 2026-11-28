MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,956 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the October 29th total of 2,039 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 2.9%

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich. The company develops, manufactures and supports engines and engine components for commercial and military aviation, often working with international aerospace partners on engine programs. Its activities include engineering and producing engine modules and components, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul services. MTU participates in programs for aircraft engines used in commercial fleets and military aircraft, including the Eurofighter Typhoon and Airbus A400M.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MTU Aero Engines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTU Aero Engines wasn't on the list.

While MTU Aero Engines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report