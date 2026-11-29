National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,707,666 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the October 29th total of 3,166,908 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank of Canada

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Bank of Canada stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. 2,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $171.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.14.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Montreal. Founded in 1859, it provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and financial markets services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governments. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans and mortgages, payment cards, investment and advisory services, and corporate financing. Through its capital markets operations, the bank also provides services such as securities trading, underwriting, and financial advice.

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