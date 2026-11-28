National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,386,227 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the October 29th total of 16,521,671 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,534,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SID. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Steel from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Steel from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Steel from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $1.40.

View Our Latest Report on SID

National Steel Stock Performance

Shares of National Steel stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.63. 7,190,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. National Steel has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National Steel had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%. Analysts anticipate that National Steel will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Filho Tufi Daher bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Steel Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), traded in the U.S. under the ticker SID, is a Brazilian industrial group best known for its steel operations. Founded in 1941, the company helped establish Brazil's domestic steel industry and operates an integrated steelmaking business. CSN produces flat steel products used in sectors such as construction, automotive manufacturing, packaging and appliances. Its other businesses include iron ore mining, cement production, logistics and energy, supporting operations across the steel supply chain.

Further Reading

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