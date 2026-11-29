NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 658,198 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 29th total of 1,283,608 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,676,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,121,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948,264 shares of the company's stock worth $103,529,000 after buying an additional 1,048,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,974,456 shares of the company's stock worth $90,286,000 after buying an additional 732,383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $8,851,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,298,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised NatWest Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut NatWest Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NatWest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-based banking and financial services group serving individuals, businesses and institutional customers. Its principal brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, which operates in Northern Ireland. The group provides personal and business banking, including savings and current accounts, lending, mortgages, payments and credit cards. It also offers commercial and corporate banking services, as well as private banking and wealth management. NatWest Group traces its origins to the Royal Bank of Scotland and adopted its current name in 2020.

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