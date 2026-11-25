NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,285% compared to the average daily volume of 806 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,105,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,269,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth $8,510,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NCR Voyix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of VYX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides software, technology and services to retailers and restaurants. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, self-service checkout and ordering, payment solutions, and software that helps businesses manage operations and customer experiences across in-store and digital channels. The company was formed in 2023 when NCR Corporation separated its ATM-focused business into NCR Atleos and renamed the remaining company NCR Voyix. NCR Voyix later divested its digital banking business, sharpening its focus on retail and restaurant technology.

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