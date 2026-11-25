Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,828 shares, an increase of 624.5% from the October 29th total of 4,255 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,459 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get NTWO alerts: Sign Up

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 39,595 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,655. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTWO

Insider Transactions at Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares

In other Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 80,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $873,192.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,000. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,033.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank-check company, formed to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with an operating business. It does not currently offer products or services of its own. Its business is to identify and complete a transaction with a target company; no completed business combination or specific target is identified here. Information about its target-industry focus, geographic reach, and leadership is not included because it could not be reliably confirmed.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares wasn't on the list.

While Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report